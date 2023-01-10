Sunny Tuesday Afternoon; Strong Storms Thursday

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday will be a great day, with plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will move in after midnight tonight, and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will start off with overcast skies, and clouds will remain throughout the majority of the day. Highs will be in the low 70s, and there is a slight chance for isolated showers.

Thursday will introduce a slight chance for strong to severe storms. As it is right now, the main threat will be damaging winds up to 70mph, with a very low tornado threat. Tornadoes could be embedded within the line of storms, but that chance will remain low. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Friday-Sunday, before clouds and warmer temps will be back next week.