Third suspect arrested in double shooting on David Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a third suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week.

Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Dequandray Savage with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5.

Earlier Tuesday, police arrested and charged a second suspect, 20-year-old Jadarius Woods, with three counts of attempted murder. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jakari Craig, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and arrested last week.

Police and fire medics were called just before 3:30 p.m. to David Drive on a shooting. David Drive is just off Wares Ferry Road.

Once they arrived, they found two juvenile males with life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Savage and Woods are currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $180,000 bond. Craig is out on bond.