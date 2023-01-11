Clouds Overhead Today; Strong/Severe Storms Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday will feature clouds and warm temperatures, with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances remain very low, but don’t rule out an isolated shower or two. Clouds will hang around tonight, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday will bring a severe weather threat, with a 2/5 SLIGHT risk in place for the area. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60mph, with a VERY low tornado risk. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but this is not our normal tornado threat. The timing will be around 11am for our western counties, exiting the state by about 7pm. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

After Thursday, we will be seeing a brief cold snap! Temperatures may struggle to get out of the upper 40s for Friday, and temperatures remaining in the 50s for the weekend. However, these cooler temps will not last long. We’ll likely be back in the 70s by next week, with more rain back in the forecast.