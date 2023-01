House fire investigation underway in North Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

House fire on Anderson Road/Source: WAKA

House fire on Anderson Road/Source: WAKA

House fire on Anderson Road/Source: WAKA

House fire on Anderson Road/Source: WAKA

House fire on Anderson Road/Source: WAKA



House fire on Anderson Road/Source: WAKA

House fire on Anderson Road/Source: WAKA

Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in North Montgomery County.

The fire happened just before 9:30 this morning in the 1600 block of Anderson Road, which is near Highway 231.

Firefighters from Wetumpka assisted the North Montgomery County VFD with battling the blaze.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more information. We will pass it along as soon as it becomes available.