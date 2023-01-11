Montgomery police investigate city’s latest homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.

It happened Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found an adult male victim with fatal injuries. The unidentified male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two people of interest were taken into custody where investigators are determining their involvement, if any, in the incident.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this death investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.