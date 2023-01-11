Partnership Aims to Prepare Active Duty Military and Veterans for Careers After Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY – Thirty resource workshops for Alabama’s active-duty military, veterans, and their families will happen across Alabama’s community colleges in January and February, thanks to a sponsorship from the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC & D).

The ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshops will take place beginning Tuesday, January 24, through Tuesday, February 28, at community colleges across every region of the state. The workshops will engage military active-duty, guardsmen, reservists, retirees, veterans and their dependents on the local services and programs available to them through Alabama’s community colleges. These services include access to veteran’s service officers, veteran’s educational benefits, apprenticeships, career services, mental health support, and credentials.

During a press conference at the State House on Tuesday, January 10, Alabama RC & D Executive Director Katie Conner said the workshops will give veterans across Alabama access to valuable resources available in a convenient location.

“The Alabama Community College System’s proposal to host workshops to help our veterans gives RC & D councils in every region of the state the opportunity to deliver

essential information regarding education and employment opportunities for those who have done so much for our country,” Conner said.

Veterans attend Alabama’s community colleges for academic or workforce training.

“The veterans’ workshops and luncheons throughout the state are bound to welcome veterans who want to learn what services are available to them within their local communities,” Commissioner Kent Davis of the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs said.

“I applaud Alabama RC & D and the Alabama Community College System for building a program that serves those who have served and are currently serving.”

“The resources available to Alabama’s military community are valuable benefits of which our service members, our veterans, and our families should be aware,” said Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard.

“There are infinite opportunities for our Alabama service members to reach their personal and professional goals and I am excited to see so many of these programs brought to light. We appreciate the efforts of the Alabama Community College System and Alabama Association of RC&D Councils to bring these opportunities to the forefront.”

Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, said the veterans’ workshops are among many efforts by the System to collaborate with associations who are already working successfully to strengthen communities.

“Public community colleges were created many years ago to provide veterans with an opportunity to gain training closer to their homes. We are approaching 60 years as the Alabama Community College System, and we recognize that our greatest impact comes when we work alongside entities that are committed to serving the residents, businesses and industries of our state,” Baker said. “The partnership with Alabama RC & D confirms that together, we can make available the colleges’ resources so that we can continue to serve those who have served our country.”

A schedule of the workshops can be found at the following link: www.accs.edu/for-veterans