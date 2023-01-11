PHOTOS: Fire Burns Chapel at Elmore Correctional Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

Fire at Elmore Correctional Facility Chapel – Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Photo: Holtville Slapout Fire Dept.

State prison officials say an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility has admitted to setting a fire at the prison chapel, which caused extensive damage.

Several fire departments were called to put out the fire.

The Holtville Slapout Fire Department says it, along with the fire departments of Elmore, Deatsville, Coosada and Millbrook were all called to the scene. The fire was reported at around 4:45AM.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says while it investigated a report of contraband, a correctional officer noticed the fire and inmate Noah White exiting the building. He was apprehended and admitted to setting the fire, according to ADOC.

It says charges will be filed against White.

No injuries were reported.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is leading the investigation with assistance from the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.