UPDATE: Second Person Charged in Murder of Nakel Johnson

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has found court records that show a second person has been charged in the death of Nakel Johnson, who was abducted from a Montgomery hotel room.

Those records show 55-year-old Reginald Jones is charged with capital murder in Johnson’s death.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Johnson, 47, was found dead in November in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in the Lapine community, which is an unincorporated area of both Montgomery and Crenshaw counties.

Investigators say it was determined that Johnson had been last seen in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. Montgomery police had launched a death investigation before determining he was a victim of homicide.

Another suspect, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, had already been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The court documents say that sometime between 6:30AM on Sunday, November 13, and 4:30PM on Tuesday, November 15, Jones and Hoover forcibly took control over Johnson in his hotel room. They say Johnson was beaten with multiple types of objects and stuffed into the trunk of his own car.

Court records say the vehicle was dumped in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine with Johnson still inside the trunk. Records say the suspects tried to burn the vehicle, which led Johnson’s death.

Jones and Hoover are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility where they are being held without bond.