Warm Wednesday, Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday remains partly to mostly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday night remains mainly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 60s. Another round of storms, some severe, move through central and south Alabama Thursday. The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) severe risk across all of our viewing area of central and south Alabama.

Compared to recent severe weather events, the tornado risk appears muted. However, a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Although, damaging straight-line winds up to 60 mph appear to be the primary severe hazard. Severe-size hail of quarter (1″) size or larger appears unlikely. The flash flood risk looks low too, although many locations may pick up around 1″ of rain.

The severe weather window opens around 10AM in west Alabama. A line of storms crosses I-20 into our west Alabama communities during the late morning. From there, it continues southeast, exiting our southeast communities by 7PM. A cold front pushes through our area behind the storms, ushering in much colder air Thursday night. Friday morning lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

A northwest wind remains brisk Friday while the sky remains mostly cloudy. Friday’s high temperature could be at midnight Thursday night. Afternoon temperatures may remain in the 40s. Friday night lows fall into the 30s, potentially below freezing (32°). Sunshine returns in abundance Saturday, but temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Sunday remains dry with sunshine, some clouds, and highs near 60°.

Temperatures trend milder next week. Clouds increase Monday, and isolated showers appear possible by late in the day. The rain chance appears higher Tuesday, with a mainly cloudy sky and highs in the 60s otherwise. Clouds linger with isolated to widely scattered showers Wednesday. Another system may bring another round of rain and perhaps storms to Alabama next Thursday.