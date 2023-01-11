Windy & Stormy Thursday!

by Shane Butler

A strong cold front will move into the area Thursday. We expect a line of rain/storms to be on the leading edge of the boundary and some of those storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The storms will enter west Alabama around 9am and exit east Alabama around 6pm Thursday. Non thunderstorm produced winds will be gusty throughout the day as well. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. Rainfall isn’t expected to be significant but some spots could receive up to 1 inch.

We’re on the backside of the frontal system Thursday night into early Friday. Much colder air will spill into the state behind the front. Clouds linger and temps struggle to even reach 50 degrees Friday afternoon. High pressure returns to the area over the upcoming weekend. This will put us back into a mostly sunny and dry weather pattern for a few days. The colder air settles in and morning lows will hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s both days. The high pressure system moves east of us Sunday afternoon into Monday. This sets up a southerly wind flow and temps respond. We’re back into the mid to upper 60s early next week. Along with the warmer temps comes moisture and we’re looking at showers to return Tuesday through Wednesday. Another frontal system makes a run at us Thursday. This could potentially be another rain and storm maker for the area. We shall keep you posted!