3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Police Foundation Gets $1,150 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

We’re starting the new year by giving away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Police Foundation.

We are presenting $1,150, which is what we raised in December, for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

The money will be used for projects involving police officers.

“It’ll be used on education, training and technology. When Chief Darrell J. Albert became our police chief, when he was appointed, he brought in the 21st century policing model with him and it’s been great for our department. It helps along with that model with training, education and technology for our frontline officers,” Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman said.

“It means a lot to present this check to the Montgomery Police Foundation, helping the officers that need it in time of need. And helping their training this check is gonna go a long ways,” Dustin Exum of AirNow Home Services said.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.

In 2022, we gave away more than $15,000!