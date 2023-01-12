Damage Reported in and Near Alexander City

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tornado Damage in Alexander City – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alexander City Fire Department

Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird says there is tornado damage in and around his city.

Baird says there are trees on homes, trees in homes and some homes destroyed.

He says the damage extends from the Cedar Creek area to Highway 63 near the Dollar General and across the river to Riverbend.

These are areas to avoid: Coven Abbett, Elkahatchee Road, Lakeridge Drive, County 40 (White Oak Landing), Sturdivant Road (Miner’s Cove), River Oaks Area and other areas south of the river bridge. Emergency responders need to be able to get through to the affected areas and citizens. Sightseers are creating traffic problems and should stay home.

He says a high-tension power line is down around Sturdivant.

Baird says U.S. Highway 280 was blocked for a while, but is now open.

If you’re in Alexander City and need to report a power outage, call (256) 409-2080.