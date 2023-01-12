Damaging Winds and Isolated Tornadoes Today

by Riley Blackwell

So far, Thursday is starting off warm and cloudy. As of 5am, the line of storms is currently in Mississippi and Louisiana. The big threat today will be damaging winds up to 70mph, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. We could also see some large hail and heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain will move out of the area by about 5pm this afternoon, and cloudy skies will be building in. Lows tonight will be right around 40°.

Friday will feature cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and VERY breezy conditions. There is also a very, very, very, very slim chance for a quick snow flurry, but no impact is expected. Highs will be in the mid 40s, and winds could gust as high as 30mph.

After Friday, sunshine returns for the weekend, with temperatures back in the 50s. As we get into next week, temperatures and rain chances will be back on the rise!