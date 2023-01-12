Disaster Relief Fund Established for Autauga County Tornado Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has set up a disaster relief fund for victims of the January 12 tornado in Autauga County.

CACF, along with its affiliates, serves Elmore, Autauga, Macon, Montgomery, Lowndes, Pike, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

Funds will be used to support immediate as well as long-term needs of tornado victims in Autauga County.

To make a donation to the Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund, go to www.cacfinfo.org and click on “GIVE TODAY” or mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL 36104, and reference Autauga County Disaster Relief.

“Central Alabama Community Foundation will serve as a collection point for financial donations from individuals who are willing to help our citizens. We will continue to work with nonprofits and faith-based organizations who are providing both immediate and long-term services to the people who have lost so much,” said Community Foundation President Burton Crenshaw.

For more information about how to donate or the Central Alabama Community Foundation, call Burton Crenshaw at (334) 264-6223 or visit its website www.cacfinfo.org.