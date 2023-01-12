Elmore Co. Storm Damage Assessment Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The tornado that moved through Dallas and Autauga counties made its way into Elmore County, where damage assessments are underway.

As of late Thursday afternoon, crews say the worst damage is located throughout the northwest part of the county. Widespread power outages and trees blocking roads can be found throughout Elmore County.

The worst of the damage is in the Marbury area, along Highway 68.

Emergency officials say people need to stay out of the these areas for their own safety and so that workers can respond and start clearing out the debris. They say unnecessary traffic is slowing them down.