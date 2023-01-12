Gov. Kay Ivey Declares State of Emergency for Counties Hit by Tornado

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Acting EMA Director Jeff Smitherman, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Photo from the Office of the Governor

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for six counties that were hit by Thursday’s tornadoes.

Ivey’s proclamation is for the following counties: Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. She and other state emergency officials will decide whether other counties need to be included.

“I – along with my partners at the Alabama EMA – will continue monitoring to determine if an expanded state of emergency is needed. I am ready to be a helping hand to local officials. Please continue using caution!” she said in a statement.

 Ivey and her team have been in contact with Alabama Acting EMA Director Jeff Smitherman and his staff throughout the day and will continue to do so.

READ: What the State of Emergency Means for Tornado-Stricken Areas

 

