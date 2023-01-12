Man Trapped in Car When Tornado Hit Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma tornado survivors are sharing their stories about where they were when the tornado hit. For one man, he was trapped inside his car.

In west Selma, a man talked to WAKA 8 even though he was still trapped in his car by a huge fallen tree.

Jeff Reeves was not injured, but he says he was caught right in the tornado. The blowing wind and debris caused him to hit a car to his right and in a split second, the tree came crashing down on them.

“The wind was coming from that direction and pushed me into their car. We all of a sudden saw the tree in the middle of the road, and that was it,” Reeves said.

Reeves says the other driver was also not injured but their cars are a loss.