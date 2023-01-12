MCSO: Man arrested in Hope Hull domestic-related homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a domestic-related fatal shooting Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 9:00 p.m. to the 200 block of George Drive in Hope Hull. Once they arrived, they found the victim, 40-year-old Joseph Williams, dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, 40-year-old Terry Brandon Cumbie, was still on the scene and taken into custody without incident.

Cumbie is charged with capital murder and 1st degree domestic violence.

Cumbie is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on no bond.