MPD opens homicide investigation after man found dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found Tuesday.

Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to the 3500 block of Manley Drive in reference to a body found.

Once they arrived, they found 51-year-old Maurice Young, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries. Young was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The circumstances and cause of death were initially unknown which prompted a death investigation. However, police say in light of new evidence, this is now a homicide investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.