MPD: Victim identified in homicide investigation on Narrow Lane Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials have identified the person killed in the city’s latest homicide.

Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road Wednesday morning in reference to a person deceased. That’s when they found 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries. Tolliver was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.