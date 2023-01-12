ON THE PHONE: Autauga Co. EMA Director Discusses Tornado Damage

by Glenn Halbrooks

Autauga Co. EMA Director Ernie Baggett joined WAKA 8 live on the phone to talk about tornado damage from Thursday’s storm.

Baggett says the hardest-hit areas appear to be in the Old Kingston and Marbury areas. He says trees and powerlines are down, often with the powerlines tangled in the trees. He’s asking that people not sightsee because that is hampering recovery efforts.

Baggett says there have been injuries. He does not yet know the extent.

Emergency crews from Pelham, Prattville, rescue squads and various volunteer fire departments are all responding to Autauga County to help.

