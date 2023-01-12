PHOTOS: More Images of the Selma Tornado Damage
Alabama News Network Staff
Former Good Samaritan Hospital with Home in the Foreground- Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Vassers Gas Station – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network
WAKA 8 has more photos of the aftermath of Thursday’s devastating tornado which hit parts of west Selma as well as the downtown area.
The tornado caused damage along West Dallas Avenue and Old Orrville Road, as well as along Broad Street and J.L. Chestnut Boulevard downtown.
Besides the structural damage, power lines and trees are down. Many areas had their landline and cell phone service knocked out.
There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities in Selma or Dallas County.
