PHOTOS: More Images of the Selma Tornado Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Good Samaritan Hospital with Home in the Foreground- Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Crosspoint Baptist Church – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network



Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Vassers Gas Station – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Selma Tornado Damage – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

WAKA 8 has more photos of the aftermath of Thursday’s devastating tornado which hit parts of west Selma as well as the downtown area.

The tornado caused damage along West Dallas Avenue and Old Orrville Road, as well as along Broad Street and J.L. Chestnut Boulevard downtown.

PHOTOS: See more tornado damage in downtown Selma

PHOTOS: See more tornado damage in west Selma

RAW VIDEO: See the tornado that hit Selma

Besides the structural damage, power lines and trees are down. Many areas had their landline and cell phone service knocked out.

There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities in Selma or Dallas County.

Stay with WAKA 8 and Alabama News Network for updates.