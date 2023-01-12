PHOTOS: Tornado Damage in Downtown Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 has new photos of tornado damage from downtown Selma on Thursday afternoon.

These photos come from Paul Alexander, president of Scott Communications/Alexander Broadcasting.

There is extensive damage along Broad Street. Alexander says the hardest-hit area appears to be around the old Good Samaritan Hospital.

He says police have told him they don’t know of injuries at this time. Alexander says he’s seen ambulances in the Highland Avenue area.

Overall, he says the downtown damage appears to be worse than what happened in the West Dallas Avenue/Old Orrville Road areas.