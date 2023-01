PHOTOS: Tornado Damage in West Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network



Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network



Tornado Damage in West Selma – Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 – Alabama News Network

WAKA 8 has new photos of tornado damage from western areas of Selma from Thursday afternoon.

Some of these photos are courtesy of Paul Alexander of Scott Communications/Alexander Broadcasting.

The damage in west Selma is mostly around West Dallas Avenue and Old Orrville Road.

As we have reported, the Selma Country Club has received destructive damage. There is also damage around Meadowview Christian School and the church as well as Morgan Academy. We have been told the children are accounted for and were not hurt.

Powerlines are down, trees have been toppled and landline and cellular phones are out in much of Selma.

Stay with WAKA 8 and Alabama News Network for more coverage.