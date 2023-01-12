RAW VIDEO: Tornado Damage in Deatsville

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 brought you live video of our first glimpse at tornado damage in the Deatsville area Thursday afternoon.

This video is from Alabama Highway 68, which is east of Interstate 65 but west of the Coosa River and Lake Jordan.

As you can see, trees are down and there is structural damage.

Stay with WAKA 8 and the Alabama News Network stations.

 

Categories: Montgomery Metro, News, News Video
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts