Selma, Dallas County Schools Closed Friday for Tornado Damage Inspections

by Alabama News Network Staff

Both Selma City Schools and Dallas County Schools will be closed Friday so that buildings can be checked for structural damage after Thursday’s devastating tornado.

Selma City Schools says damage, power outages and downed trees are all reasons that its schools need to be closed. The school system says it wants to ensure that schools will be ready for students to return on Tuesday, Jan. 17 after the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Dallas County Schools says infrastructure needs to be evaluated. It says the initial outlook looks good. It says updates will be posted to social media.

Morgan Academy will also be closed Friday. It is in an area on West Dallas Avenue that received significant damage.