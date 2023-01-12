Six Tornado Fatalities Confirmed in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 has confirmed that six people have been killed in the tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday afternoon.

Autauga County Sheriff David Hill says the deaths happened in the Old Kingston area, which is in the northern part of the county.

It appears the same tornado that caused extensive damage in Selma moved into the Old Kingston and Marbury areas before heading into Elmore County and near Alexander City in Tallapoosa County.

We are awaiting more details about these deaths.

