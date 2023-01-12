TORNADO WATCH: Until 1PM CST Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Part of the Alabama News Network viewing area is under TORNADO WATCH until 1PM Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Alabama counties in the watch are:

BIBB BLOUNT CALHOUN CHEROKEE CHILTON COLBERT COOSA CULLMAN DEKALB ETOWAH FAYETTE FRANKLIN GREENE HALE JACKSON JEFFERSON LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LIMESTONE MADISON MARION MARSHALL MORGAN PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON

The primary threats include:

A few tornadoes likely, with a couple of intense tornadoes possible-

Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible

Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

A broken band of storms will are expected to strengthen through the day while heading into Alabama from Mississipi. The more intense supercells could produce tornadoes, including a strong tornado or two, along with isolated large hail.

The threat for damaging winds up to 75 mph will increase through the day.

Much of the area, including Montgomery, Dallas, Autauga and Elmore counties, is under an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 out of 5) for severe weather today.

Everyone in the WAKA 8 viewing area must be weather aware today.

Now is the time to prepare.



Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Your Weather Authority team of meteorologists will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

