UPDATE: Recovery Efforts Start in Autauga County, Where Tornado Killed Six People

by Alabama News Network Staff

Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett was live on WAKA 8 Thursday night to outline the tornado recovery efforts that are underway.

Baggett says about 30 homes in the county were damaged by the tornado, some destroyed. The hardest-hit areas are in Old Kingston and Marbury.

He says some mobile homes in those areas were moved hundreds of feet by the wind.

While Baggett says most roads have reopened as of late Thursday night, he doesn’t want people driving because there could be broken trees hanging over the roadways, ready to fall.

He says the six people who were killed were in the Old Kingston area. He says most were in mobile homes. He says 12 others were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Friday starting at 6:30AM, recovery efforts will resume. That will include verifying that everyone in the county has been accounted for and that there are no more fatalities.

He says the process for donations and volunteers will also begin.