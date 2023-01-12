WATCH: Selma Under Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew after Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Selma is now under a dusk-to-dawn curfew after a tornado hit western and downtown areas of the city.

Mayor James Perkins, Jr. and other city and county leaders held a news conference this afternoon to update the situation after the tornado hit the city earlier today.

What we learned from the news conference:

Dusk-til-dawn curfew is in effect

Selma High School will become a shelter. When it opens, the city will make an announcement on Facebook.

City Council will declare a local state of emergency

No fatalities, but some minor injures have been reported

Crews are working to clear debris from roadways.

DOWNTOWN SELMA TORNADO DAMAGE

WEST SELMA TORNADO DAMAGE

RAW TORNADO VIDEO

The National Weather Service says a tornado watch was issued at 10:20AM today, which became a warning at 11:32AM. Further notices went out as debris signatures were pinpointed on radar.

The Dallas County EMA says if you have damage to call (334) 874-2595.