WATCH: Selma Under Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew after Tornado
The city of Selma is now under a dusk-to-dawn curfew after a tornado hit western and downtown areas of the city.
Mayor James Perkins, Jr. and other city and county leaders held a news conference this afternoon to update the situation after the tornado hit the city earlier today.
What we learned from the news conference:
- Dusk-til-dawn curfew is in effect
- Selma High School will become a shelter. When it opens, the city will make an announcement on Facebook.
- City Council will declare a local state of emergency
- No fatalities, but some minor injures have been reported
Crews are working to clear debris from roadways.
DOWNTOWN SELMA TORNADO DAMAGE
WEST SELMA TORNADO DAMAGE
RAW TORNADO VIDEO
The National Weather Service says a tornado watch was issued at 10:20AM today, which became a warning at 11:32AM. Further notices went out as debris signatures were pinpointed on radar.
The Dallas County EMA says if you have damage to call (334) 874-2595.