City of Prattville Offering Drop-Off Location for Tornado Relief Supplies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Prattville is providing a drop-off location for people wanting to donate supplies to help tornado victims throughout the area.

The city of Prattville will use City Hall to allow you to drop off items that will then be distributed to various locations throughout the area, assisting those in need.

The following items may be dropped off at the front entrance of City Hall, 101 W. Main Street:

• Water/Drinks

• Paper Products (Paper Plates or Bowls, Paper Towels, Toilet Paper)

• Disposable Utensils

• Garbage Bags

• Diapers (All sizes)

• Wipes

• Toiletries (Shampoo, Conditioner, Soap/Body Wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush)

• New in the Package for all ages (Socks and Undergarments)

• New Blankets

• Work Gloves