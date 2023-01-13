Cool, Cloudy, and Breezy Friday

by Riley Blackwell

Friday will be mostly cloudy today with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but winds could gust up to 30mph which could make those feel-like temperatures in the 30s throughout the day, and into the 20s in the overnight hours.

Saturday will be sunny and a little on the cooler side, with highs in the low 50s.

After the weekend, temperatures will be back on the rise and rain enters the forecast again. We’re monitoring the potential for another storm system by the middle of the week, but we are keeping an eye on it.