Crash Closes I-85 Northbound in Macon Co.

by Jerome Jones

A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, has caused a lane closure on I-85 Northbound in Macon County.

State Troopers say one vehicle is currently on fire causing the northbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 20 mile marker in Macon County.

The interstate will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently responding to the scene and will continue to monitor the situation.

