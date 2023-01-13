Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Be Remembered with Host of Events in Montgomery

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Events start Saturday in Montgomery to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday is Monday.

Here’s a look at some of the events planned:

SATURDAY
9AM – Memorial breakfast at Embassy Suites
9AM – YMCA Day of Service at Cleveland Ave. YMCA
1PM – Parade at Troy University Montgomery

MONDAY
12PM – Emancipation Proclamation Celebration at Dexter Ave. King Memorial Baptist Church
12PM – HandsOn River Region Day of Service at various locations
12PM – MLK Birthday Bash and Family Fun Unity Day in the 300 block of Jackson St.

TUESDAY
8AM – AUM MLK Reflections Breakfast at AUM Taylor Center

Categories: Montgomery Metro, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts