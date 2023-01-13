Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Be Remembered with Host of Events in Montgomery
Events start Saturday in Montgomery to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday is Monday.
Here’s a look at some of the events planned:
SATURDAY
9AM – Memorial breakfast at Embassy Suites
9AM – YMCA Day of Service at Cleveland Ave. YMCA
1PM – Parade at Troy University Montgomery
MONDAY
12PM – Emancipation Proclamation Celebration at Dexter Ave. King Memorial Baptist Church
12PM – HandsOn River Region Day of Service at various locations
12PM – MLK Birthday Bash and Family Fun Unity Day in the 300 block of Jackson St.
TUESDAY
8AM – AUM MLK Reflections Breakfast at AUM Taylor Center