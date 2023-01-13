Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Be Remembered with Host of Events in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Events start Saturday in Montgomery to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday is Monday.

Here’s a look at some of the events planned:

SATURDAY

9AM – Memorial breakfast at Embassy Suites

9AM – YMCA Day of Service at Cleveland Ave. YMCA

1PM – Parade at Troy University Montgomery

MONDAY

12PM – Emancipation Proclamation Celebration at Dexter Ave. King Memorial Baptist Church

12PM – HandsOn River Region Day of Service at various locations

12PM – MLK Birthday Bash and Family Fun Unity Day in the 300 block of Jackson St.

TUESDAY

8AM – AUM MLK Reflections Breakfast at AUM Taylor Center