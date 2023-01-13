Gov. Kay Ivey, Other Leaders Tour Tornado Damage in Dallas and Autauga Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey and other leaders took time Friday to see tornado damage in Dallas and Autauga Counties by air and on the ground.

The storm left widespread devastation in Selma on Thursday before the tornado touched down again in the Old Kingston area of Autauga County, where it killed seven people.

At both stops, the governor met with residents to hear their stories.

Joining the governor was Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman, as well as U.S. Sen. Katie Boyd Britt.