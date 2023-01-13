Governor Ivey appoints Mark Harrell as new Autauga County sheriff

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Ivey has appointed Mark Harrell as the new sheriff of Autauga County.

Harrell is a lieutenant with the Prattville Police Department, where he has been for 22 years.

Harrell was one of three Republican candidates vying to become sheriff in the 2022 primary before losing to Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

Harrell replaces Sedinger after he passed away in December after a brief battle with cancer.

Governor Ivey also appointed Jessica Sanders as the new Autauga County District Judge.

Both appointments are effective Monday, January 16, 2023.