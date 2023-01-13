Inmates Moved Out of Tornado-Damaged Dallas County Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum talked with WAKA about the tornado damage at the jail that has forced inmates to be sent to other jails across the state.

When the tornado hit Selma on Thursday, it left parts of the jail flooded, with portions of the roof peeled away.

Granthum says all 130 inmates were safe with no injuries. He says the Alabama Sheriff’s Association helped get the inmates moved to other facilities.

He says some counties took from five to about 40 inmates.

The sheriff says inmates’ families can contact the sheriff’s office to find out where their loved ones are being held.