Local volunteer fire departments need help

by Alabama News Network Staff

Volunteer fire departments are often the first line of defense in many rural areas, and there is a need for more volunteers.

Emergencies happen everyday. And if you live outside of the city limits having emergency personnel close by could make the difference between life and death.

Officials with the Pike Road Fire Department said some local fire department are so shorthanded, they hope they have enough staff to answer calls, whether it is fire-related or a medical call.

WAKA 8’s Teresa Lawson sat down with Pike Road Fire Chief Matt Missildine to talk about the urgent need for volunteers. Click on the video above to watch her story.

To learn more about volunteer firefighter opportunities with Pike Road Fire, click here or visit your local volunteer fire department.