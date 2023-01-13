NWS: Preliminary storm reports released for Dallas and Autauga counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has released preliminary reports on the storm damage in Autauga and Dallas counties Thursday.

NWS officials says at least an EF2 tornado hit the Selma area, while at least an EF3 tornado hit the Kingston community in Autauga County. At least 7 people have died in the storm that hit the Old Kingston area of Autauga County.

Officials say while these areas of damage were caused by the same storm, it is not yet known if there was a continue path of damage.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.