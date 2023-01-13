Titus Community Hit by Another EF2 Tornado

by Carrington Cole

While the Titus Community was trying to clean up from last week’s tornado damage, another EF2 tornado hit the area causing even more damage to the community.

Many residents had to call family and friends to help cleanup the massive amounts of storm damage. Some homeowners even lost their homes to the violent tornado.

The Titus Community is coming together during this dark time to help each other out as they try to figure out their next steps after this devastating tornado.