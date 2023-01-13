UPDATE: Seven Deaths Blamed on Autauga County Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 has confirmed that a seventh person was killed in the tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who had been reported missing has been found dead along County Road 140.

Previously, there had been six deaths. Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said in a live interview Thursday night that those people were killed in mobile homes that were hit by the storm.

These deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County, where the storm passed after hitting Selma and before entering Marbury and Elmore County to the east.

