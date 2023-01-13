WAKA 8 Working with United Way on Tornado Relief

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 is working with the United Way to raise money for tornado relief throughout our area.

Giving is easy, and you can choose where you want your money to go.

SELMA

To help tornado victims in Selma — text “Selma” to 62644.

AUTAUGA/ELMORE COUNTIES

To help tornado victims in Autauga and Elmore counties — text “Disaster23” to 41444.

This is a good way to get relief to the victims quickly.

If you are in need of help, call 211 from wherever you are in our area. This number will connect you with an operator 24 hours a day with the help of the United Way. This will put you in touch with those who can provide the services you need.