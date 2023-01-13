Weekend Sunshine, Cold Nights, And Cool Afternoons

by Ben Lang

Friday was mainly cloudy, cold, and windy across central and south Alabama. Clouds decrease Friday night, and temperatures turn colder with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Saturday appears mainly sunny but cool with highs in the low 50s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s again. Sunday looks mainly sunny and milder with highs near 60°. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

Clouds increase with chances for rain next week. MLK day looks mainly cloudy but mainly dry. Afternoon temperatures range from the low to mid 60s. Tuesday’s rain chance appears higher as a system approaches but loses momentum as it arrives in Alabama. Rain may remain mainly light and somewhat scattered. Wednesday remains mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Another, potentially more potent system arrives next Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon, January 13th, differences remain between models on the evolution of Thursday’s storm system. The American GFS model actually shows it arriving Wednesday night, while the ECMWF (European model) shows a Thursday arrival. At this time, severe weather weather potential remains uncertain. But given recent history with approaching storm systems in the current Fall/Winter severe season, that certainly bears watching as we enter next week.