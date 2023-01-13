Woman Talks to WAKA about Losing Brother in Autauga County Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

Stephanie Brown isn’t worried about losing her home in the tornado that hit Autauga County. She just wishes she still had her brother.

Brown talked to WAKA about losing her youngest brother when the storm hit Thursday.

“He was in his mobile home and they say the tornado picked the mobile home up, it exploded and he hit the ground,” she said.

That happened in the Old Kingston area of Autauga County where seven people were killed. There is an area of about two acres where four generations of the same family lived in mobile homes until the tornado hit.

Others were more fortunate, like Vicky Desedear and her family. They were in a closet when the tornado sucked out the windows and the contents of their bedroom.

“We just rode it out, me and my daughter-in-law. We were just screaming prayers, ‘Please, Jesus keep us alive.'”

Brown will be rebuilding her life without her brother. But she says her faith will carry her through.

“We didn’t come here to stay, and I know my God don’t make mistakes.”