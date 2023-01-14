Cold Saturday Night; Milder, Mainly Sunny Sunday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine became abundant Saturday but it was a cool and breezy day. Afternoon temperatures only warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s despite the sunshine. Winds subside Saturday night, while the sky remains mostly clear. That allows temperatures to fall effectively, with sunrise Sunday lows in the mid to upper 20s. Despite colder morning temperatures than Saturday, Sunday afternoon looks milder than Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. The sky remains mainly sunny.

Sunday night lows fall into the mid 30s. Clouds increase MLK Day. However, the chance for rain remains low, with only stray, brief, and light showers possible. Despite more cloud-cover, temperatures trend warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday night lows only fall into the 50s. Tuesday features a better chance for rain, but mainly in the form of scattered showers. Wednesday remains mainly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers during the day.

Rain and storm chances look highest Wednesday night and Thursday next week. Another storm system sends a cold front into Alabama at that time. Severe weather does not appear likely at this time, but it cannot be ruled out either. The storm prediction center may ultimately introduce a severe weather risk area in Alabama Wednesday or Thursday. Check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days.

Friday looks mainly dry with some sunshine as Thursday’s storm system departs. Another developing system brings more rain to Alabama next Saturday and potentially Sunday. This system may not bring any severe weather potential due to limited instability. Temperatures may only rise into the low 60s next Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 40s each night.