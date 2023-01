by Alabama News Network Staff

A 17-year-old from Deatsville has died of injuries from a wreck.

Alabama State Troopers say the teenager died in a hospital Friday after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon. The teen’s name has not been released.

Investigators say the teen was driving a pickup truck that hit a street sign and then a tree at about 2:10PM Tuesday.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 31 approximately three miles north of Prattville, in Autauga County.