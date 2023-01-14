Lee Co. Deputy Exposed to Hazardous Substance, Possibly Fentanyl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy received Narcan after possibly being exposed to Fentanyl while taking a man into custody.

The sheriff’s office says Friday night, it received a 911 call about a possible drug overdose at a home in the 100 block of Lee County Road 399 in Smiths Station. Deputies say they found 29-year-old Michael Shane Bodine Green, who said he was fine. But investigators say he had a an attempted murder warrant against him from Russell County.

Deputies say Green resisted when they tried to take him into custody and had a Taser used on him, which was not effective.

Eventually, they say Green was taken into custody. While on the way to the detention center, the deputy driving Green became disoriented and had difficulty breathing. The deputy stopped near the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Lee Road 183 in the Salem community and told the communication center that he was in distress.

When emergency crews arrived, they say he was weak and barely responsive. Deputies applied Narcan and got him to the East Alabama Health emergency room. The deputy was stabilized and is expected to fully recover.

Investigators say Green was also taken to the emergency room for treatment and will be sent to Russell County when he is released.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the type and source of the substance involved is ongoing. It says it’s probable that the deputy was exposed to a hazardous substance, likely Fentanyl, while taking Green into custody.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid illegally used recreationally by mixing it with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine. It can be neutralized by naloxone commonly known as Narcan.