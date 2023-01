by Alabama News Network Staff

A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash.

Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka.

Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lowndes County 37, approximately seven miles south of Hayneville, at around 6:20PM Thursday.