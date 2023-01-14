No. 21 Auburn Beats Mississippi State; Home Win Streak at 28

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jaylin Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Wendell Green Jr. added 17 and No. 21 Auburn defeated Mississippi State 69-63 on Saturday night.

Williams scored 11 of Auburn’s first 13 points, which included three 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the game. The senior forward hit two more 3-pointers in the span of 1:27 early in the second half.

Auburn led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Mississippi State cut the lead to four with 2:34 remaining. Green then hit a deep 3-pointer before coming away with a steal and a layup on the following possession.

Auburn (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 28 straight games inside Neville Arena. The Tigers have the second-longest home winning streak in Division I men’s basketball, trailing Gonzaga.

The Tigers have now won three straight SEC games, thanks in large part to the resurgent play of their veterans. Williams and Flanigan are in the midst of the best scoring stretches of their four-year careers at Auburn, while Green is averaging nearly 20 points per game during the winning streak.

Auburn visits LSU on Wednesday.

