Seven People Killed in Autauga County Tornado Are Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the seven people killed when a tornado hit the Old Kingston area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-3, with winds up to 150MPH. Storm surveys are continuing.

The sheriff’s office says hundreds of homes in Old Kingston, Posey’s Crossroads, White City and Marbury have been damaged or destroyed.

These are the people who were killed:

Robert Gardner, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, were killed in the 800 block of Sandy Ridge Road. Investigators say they lived at the same residence

Christopher Allen Corbin, Jr., 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, were killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road. They both lived at the same residence and were related to Robert Gardner, Jr., and Deanna Marie Corbin.

Carmen Cox Autery, 59, was killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road, but was not related to the other people killed on the same road.

Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was reported missing Thursday in the 800 block of County Road 140. Her body was found early Friday morning.

Solomon Antiono Smith, 50, was killed in the 900 block of County Road 140.